Sonakshi Sinha's Characters Where She Played Caring And Empathetic Woman

Sonakshi Sinha has worked in a number of Bollywood films that fall into varied genres. A number of her performances have been critically acclaimed for the kind of hard work and dedication put into them. There have been a few films of the actor where she played the lady who was extremely caring, understanding, and empathetic. Here is a look at the list of such films with all the details.

Sonakshi Sinha's caring and empathetic roles

1. Kalank

Kalank is a romantic film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of six people and how they perceive the concept of love. Sonakshi Sinha’s character in the film dies of a terminal illness. However, even before dying, she makes sure her husband is left with a new wife and everyone is happy and content. The character is understanding, emotional, and caring for the people in her family. The film Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman and stars actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Aditya Roy Kapur, amongst others.

2. Noor

Noor is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young journalist who is trying to find meaning and purpose in her job. Sonakshi Sinha plays the lead role of a woman who genuinely wishes to help all the people around her. She tries her best to bring out the story of malpractice even though it puts her life at risk. Noor has been directed by Sunil Sippy and is based on a novel by Saba Imtiaz. It stars actors like Purab Kohli and Kanan Gill in pivotal roles.

Read Sonakshi Sinha's Versatile Hair Colour Experiments To Take Inspiration From; See Pics

Also read Was Bullied For My Weight In School, People Talked About It Even After 'Dabangg': Sonakshi

3. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is an action film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around a soldier who is back home for a few days but also has a task to do while he is at home. The film features actor Sonakshi Sinha as the soldier’s love interest who understands the dicey situation that he is in. She gives him the time and space to make the right choices and do his best on the professional front. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and stars actors like Akshay Kumar and Freddy Daruwala in the lead roles.

Read Ranveer-Sonakshi Recall 'Lootera' Memories With Special Post, Deepika Has Sweet Comment

Also read Sonakshi Sinha's Films Where She Played A Woman Immensely Dedicated To Her Profession

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: FoxStarHindi)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.