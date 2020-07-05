Sonakshi Sinha's Films Where She Played A Woman Immensely Dedicated To Her Profession

Over the past few years, actor Sonakshi Sinha has been a part of a wide range of Bollywood films the fall into different genres. The actor has been praised for the multiple projects that she has been a part of and the dedication and passion with which the work was done. Here is a look at a few films where the actor was seen in a character who had high hopes and dreams with her profession.

Sonakshi Sinha's films where she plays a dedicated professional

1. Noor

Noor is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2017. The plot of the film revolves around a journalist who wants to be involved with more meaningful news than the generic ones that she is assigned. Sonakshi Sinha’s character in the film is extremely serious about her profession which is very evident throughout the film. She does not give up on her job even when she is fired due to unjust reasons. The film has been directed by Sunhil Sippy while the story is based on a novel by Saba Imtiaz. Noor stars actors like Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles.

2. Khandaani Shafakhana

Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who takes up the family sex clinic and is judged by society for the same. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a woman who genuinely wishes to help her patients and change a few things in society. The film has been written by Shilpi Dasgupta and written by Gautam Mehra. Khandaani Shafakhana also stars actors like Varun Sharma and Badshah in pivotal roles.

3. Welcome To New York

Welcome To New York is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around two people who become a part of a mega Bollywood event where they have great encounters with the stars. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a fashion designer who is quite content with her job and knows how to be good at it. The film has been directed by Chakri Toleti and the story of the film has been written by Sara Bodinar. Welcome To New York also features actors Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, and Lara Dutta, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: T-Series Films)

