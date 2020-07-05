Ranveer-Sonakshi recall 'Lootera' memories with special post, Deepika has sweet comment

There are films that break records at the box office, enter the crore clubs, but might not stay in the minds of the viewers. And then there are those films that might not rake in the moolah at the box office, but leave an impact on the audience. Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera comes in the latter category.

The Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi Sinha-starrer was one of the most critically acclaimed films for the leads and its impact could be understood from the comments that poured for the movie even after seven years. The makers came up with special posts to commemorate the occasion.

One featured some of the best stills from the movie, for both Ranveer’s character Varun and Sonakshi’s character Pakhi, be it the former’s two looks, innocence, and ruggedness conveyed through it, or the latter's look in a saree, the love between the duo ad the conflict. There was another special post, a video of an animated version of the film’s poster and stills, and how it was displayed in an old-fashioned way through reels.

Here are the posts

There were many celebrities who showered their love on the film, the most notable being Deepika Padukone. The actor called her husband Ranveer’s act as ‘one of the best performances.’ Sonakshi too gave a shoutout to her ‘baba’.

Sonakshi conveyed her thanks for Motwane for being able to get over her character.

Zoya Akhtar, Saiyami Kher, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Diana Penty, Monali Thakur, Nimrat Kaur too expressed their appreciation for the film.

Lootera released on July 5, 2013, and was produced by the now-defunct Phantom Films. The movie was based o O. Henry's The Last Leaf and story traced the love between the protagonists in Manikpur, West Bengal before they part ways and meet again in a contrasting situation a year later. Ranveer and Sonakshi were nominated in numerous awards, with the latter particularly taking home multiple trophies. Even the music by Amit Trivedi was appreciated and Monali Thakur winning awards for the track Sawaar Loon.

