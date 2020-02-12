Sonakshi Sinha's Fans Express Their Love For Her With These Portraits

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Abhinav Kashyap's Dabangg. The movie released in 2010 was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. The actor continued her successful streak with movies like Son Of Sardar, Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Holiday, among others.

These Bollywood movies helped Sonakshi garner wide appreciation and a loyal fan base. With about 18 million followers on Instagram, the actor is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on the social media platform.

Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha leaves no chance to give her fans a glimpse of her life. From posting family moments to the gym, the actor leaves no stone unturned to enthrall her fans. A popular social media star, the actor often receives love from her fans in the form of fan portraits. Have a look at some fan-made portraits from Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen playing the role of Eka Gandhi in R. Balki directorial Mission Mangal. The movie, starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in the lead, was reportedly one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019.

According to the reports, the popular Bollywood actor is awaiting the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati in the lead is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Reportedly, Devgn will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force Officer. Besides Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sonakshi Sinha has a handful of movies in her kitty.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

