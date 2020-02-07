Union Budget
Times When Sonakshi Sinha Was Referred As The New 'Alia Bhatt' Post Her Stint On KBC

Bollywood News

Here's a look at the time when funny memes circulated on social media after Sonakshi Sinha failed to answer a KBC question. Fans also compared her to Alia Bhatt

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha marked her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg along with Salman Khan in 2010. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, and Holiday. However, Sonakshi Sinha is not new to criticisms and trolling. Here's a throwback to the time when the actor received severe backlash for giving a wrong answer related to Ramayana in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. Here are the details.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Has Always Put The Trolls To Shame On Social Media And Here's Proof

Sonakshi's lack of knowledge churns out funny memes

 After appearing on Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati's 11th season for a special cause, Sonakshi Sinha became the talk of the town, as the actor failed to answer a question based on popular Indian folklore. Sonakshi Sinha found herself in confusion when Amitabh Bachchan asked her the question: 'For whom did Hanuman get the Sanjeevani booti?' The options provided for this answer were, A- Sugreev, B- Laxman, C- Sita and D- Ram.

Also Read | Gulshan Devaiah To Portray A Cop In Reema Kagti's 'Fallen' Starring Sonakshi Sinha

After not being able to answer the question, Sonakshi went for a lifeline and later received immense backlash for not knowing the answer. Netizens also pointed out that Sonakshi's brothers are named after famous characters from the folklore. Moreover, the actor was also compared to Alia Bhatt, as Bhatt, earlier, had mistakenly called Prithviraj Chauhan as Mumbai's then Chief Minister. Alia Bhatt was also trolled for the same on social media. Take a look at how fans had reacted:

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Announces Her Digital Debut With Amazon Prime Series On Social Media

 

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Rides A Bike On A Busy Mumbai Street, Gets Criticised For Causing 'ruckus'

(Promo Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
