Times When Sonakshi Sinha Was Referred As The New 'Alia Bhatt' Post Her Stint On KBC

Sonakshi Sinha marked her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg along with Salman Khan in 2010. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, and Holiday. However, Sonakshi Sinha is not new to criticisms and trolling. Here's a throwback to the time when the actor received severe backlash for giving a wrong answer related to Ramayana in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. Here are the details.

Sonakshi's lack of knowledge churns out funny memes

After appearing on Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati's 11th season for a special cause, Sonakshi Sinha became the talk of the town, as the actor failed to answer a question based on popular Indian folklore. Sonakshi Sinha found herself in confusion when Amitabh Bachchan asked her the question: 'For whom did Hanuman get the Sanjeevani booti?' The options provided for this answer were, A- Sugreev, B- Laxman, C- Sita and D- Ram.

After not being able to answer the question, Sonakshi went for a lifeline and later received immense backlash for not knowing the answer. Netizens also pointed out that Sonakshi's brothers are named after famous characters from the folklore. Moreover, the actor was also compared to Alia Bhatt, as Bhatt, earlier, had mistakenly called Prithviraj Chauhan as Mumbai's then Chief Minister. Alia Bhatt was also trolled for the same on social media. Take a look at how fans had reacted:

#YoSonakshiSoDumb No doubt !!

But Alia is still the Queen Bee 😜 pic.twitter.com/n5qnTkTQHh — भगवा भारतीय (@shobhitbansal1) September 21, 2019

Not a meme

Just #sonakshisinha awarded by

.

Best memes material of September of 2019

.#SonakshiSinhaInKBC #YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/CZVsUPjDDB — The Space__Between Us.. (@i_shubhamsarraf) September 22, 2019

