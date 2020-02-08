Sonakshi Sinha Nails These Stunning B/W Outfits Effortlessly | Check Out Pics

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. Sonakshi is known for her roles in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Mission Mangal, Tevar, and many more. Sonakshi is also well known for her quirky style and uber chic fashion sense. Her fans on social media adore her sense of style and look up to her for fashion inspiration. Listed below are some of Sonakshi Sinha's black and white outfits that became a trend in no time.

Sonakshi Sinha's black & white outfits that became a trend in no time

If there's anyone who knows well how to ace fashionable looks and be comfortable at the same time, then it has to be Sonakshi Sinha. She maintains the right balance when it comes to wearing statement colours. Her outfits are always bold and so is her makeup. The Dabanng beauty likes to keep it simple with minimum accessories. Sonakshi sure loves the black and white theme as she has been spotted wearing it multiple times on various occasions.

