The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonakshi Sinha's Love For Adventure Is Evident In These Pictures

Bollywood News

Looking at Sonakshi Sinha's social media is a testimonial for her love of adventures and travels. Here are some of Sonakshi's adventure-filled posts.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

That Sonakshi Sinha is an active social media celebrity. With over 18.7 million followers on Instagram and 15.2 million followers on Twitter, she has a huge fan following on social media. Looking at Sonakshi Sinha's social media accounts, one can understand that the Force 2 actor enjoys travelling and experiencing new adventures. Let's take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's adventurous travel photos. 

Sonakshi Sinha in Sea

The Dabangg actor seemingly loves beaches and water sports. Take a look at some of Sonakshi Sinha's water and beach adventure posts on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha reveals her favourite button on social media; read

Sonakshi Sinha on trees

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram is clear proof that she is a nature lover. Be it hanging on the trees or climbing them for an Instagram perfect picture, the Kalank star has done it all. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's photos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha rejected these films due to unavoidable reasons

Bike rides

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi Sinha on mountains

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Ornate Jewellery Collection Is Every Fashion Enthusiast's Envy

Check out some more pictures from Sonakshi Sinha's adventure stories 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

ALSO READ | Times When Sonakshi Sinha Pulled Off Oxidised Jewellery Effortlessly

PROMO IMAGE CREDITS - SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAHUL GANDHI SKIPS CWC MEETING
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS FADNAVIS
CORONAVIRUS: IRAN MIN PRE-DETECTION
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
RAHMAN, KHANNA ATTEND PREZ'S DINNER