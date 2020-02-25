Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Favourite Button On Social Media; Read

Sonakshi Sinha, the popular Dabangg star has completed over a decade in the industry. With over 18.7 million followers on Instagram and 15.2 million followers on Twitter, she has a huge fan following on social media. The Rowdy Rathore star is quite an active user of social media and surely knows how to give it back to all the social media trolls.

"'Block' option is my favourite button on social media," says Sonakshi Sinha

In the recent past, on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Sonakshi Sinha shared that she doesn’t take the negative trolling. Instead, the actor either blocks the ones who troll her or slams them with a befitting reply. On the show, Arbaaz Khan reviewed some trolls on Sonakshi on Twitter.

Expressing her take on these unpleasant comments, the actor said that earlier these comments bothered her, however, with time things positively changed. At times she laughed at these comments, she added. Sonakshi further added that one needs to take the praise and criticism but only if it is constructive.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

The Dabangg actor further added about her lately discovered love for the 'block' button. Earlier, the Mission Mangal actor used to reply to these comments and trolls with an equally strong answer. However, later she realised that the actors work really hard so the negativity that’s around, is not needed. And that's when Sonakshi Sinha dropped out on reading such trolls. Now, she simply blocks them. 'Block' is her favourite button on social media, revealed the actor.

Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter

I put my head and heart into a skill that the universe gifted me. Day after day, night after night, I showed up & tried to do better than yesterday. Quite honestly that’s all I did, with my head held high for the last 9 years. Along the way I realised, lobbying wasn’t needed, — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 6, 2020

Promo Image Credits - Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

