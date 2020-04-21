Sonakshi Sinha's Stunning Item Numbers That Showed Off Her Dancing Skiils

Sonakshi Sinha is a Bollywood actor who has been a part of some amazing dance numbers in various films. Right from her first movie Dabangg, Sonakshi’s films has had some iconic songs that showcase her amazing dancing skills. Take a look at the list where she definitely gives some dancing goals to her fans.

Sonakshi Sinha's must-watch dance songs

Go Go Govinda

The song Go Go Govinda featured in the film OMG - Oh My God!. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty playing important roles. This popular dance song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mika Singh. The song also includes choreographer Prabhudeva along with Sinha.

Thank God It's Friday

The song Thank God It's Friday featured in the Sajid Khan directorial Himmatwala. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan lent her voice to this dance number. The song was composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics were penned by Mayur Puri. The star cast included Ajay Devgn, Tamannah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Paresh Rawal, Asrani and others in the lead role.

Mungda

The song Mungda was from the movie Total Dhamaal. The song was sung in the voice of Jyotica Tangri, Shaan, and Subhro Ganguly while the music was composed by Gourov-Roshin. The rap part was sung by Gourov Dasgupta and lyrics were penned by Kunwar Juneja. The star cast of the film included Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

On the work front

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film Dabangg 3, which was the third instalment on the Dabangg franchise. The film featured Salman Khan and Sudeep in the pivotal roles. Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India which is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Divya Khosla Kumar, Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

