Sonakshi Sinha's Best On-screen Pairings That Were Loved By The Audience

Sonakshi Sinha is a Bollywood actor who created an impact after debuting opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. She has been a part of many commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies that have helped her create a place in the hearts of the audience. Take a look at some her best on-screen pairing.

Sonakshi Sinha with Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha featured opposite Salman Khan in 2010, after which her role as Rajjo was praised by the audience. She has been associated with all the parts in the Dabangg franchise. The Dabangg franchise has had 3 releases up to now, with the recent one released on December 2019.

Dabangg marked the debut of Salman's brother as a producer. Dabangg 3 was kind of a prequel to Dabangg. Salman and Sonakshi's pair has been often praised since then and Sonakshi's dialogues as Rajjo also became famous.

Sonakshi with Akshay Kumar

Sonakshi Sinha did her second movie with Akshay Kumar with the Prabhu Deva film titled Rowdy Rathore. Since then, Sonakshi Sinha has done numerous films with her Joker costar including movies like Boss, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Mission Mangal. A majority of their movies were box office hits.

Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha was cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in the movie R... Rajkumar. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and saw Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonu Sood playing pivotal roles. The 2013 movie had some popular numbers and the camaraderie between Shahid and Sonakshi was completely unmissable.

Sinha with Sidharth Malhotra

Sonakshi Sinha acted in her first-ever thriller movie, Ittefaq, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Sonakshi, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna played pivotal roles in the film. The movie was released in November 2017 and the unique thing about the film was how the makers used the Rashomon way of storytelling.

Sonakshi played the role of a seductress as well as an innocent lady who is a suspect in her husband's murder. She was praised by the critics for the different genre of movie that she attempted through Ittefaq.

