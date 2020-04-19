Sonakshi Sinha's Best Scenes From Her First Thriller Movie 'Ittefaq'

Ittefaq was Sonakshi Sinha's first thriller movie that she had ever featured in. The 2017 movie saw Sonakshi Sinha playing a unique role. Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna also played pivotal parts in the film. The movie was released in November 2017 and the unique thing about the film was the way the story was told throughout the film. The makers used Rashomon way of storytelling. Take a look at some of the best scenes from the film.

Sonakshi Sinha's must-watch scenes from Ittefaq

The song Ittefaq Se was used as a promotional song for the film. But one can get the gist of the movie and the introduction of the three main characters, and also get an idea about what to expect from the film through this song. The song is a remake of the old classic song called Raat Baaki from the movie Namak Halal. The song showcases the three characters as 2 suspects and one investigator.

Sonakshi Sinha as a suspect in a murder

This is the scene where Maya (Sonakshi Sinha) is arrested for the murder of her husband in the film. But Maya mentions to the police that Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra) had actually killed her husband. So both Maya and Vikram become the suspects for killing Shekhar (Maya's husband).

Different shades of Maya

Sonakshi showcases various shades to her character. At one point she seems innocent and according to Vikram's verdict, she is the murderer. Sonakshi portrays the role of a damsel in distress as well as a seductress in the movie. However, she maintains it till the end of the film that she indeed didn't kill her husband Shekhar.

