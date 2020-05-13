Sonakshi Sinha's 'Hai Zaroori','Baadal' & Other Songs Penned By Manoj Muntashir

Manoj Muntashir is one of the popular lyricists in Bollywood. He has received awards for Best Lyricist for his songs like Galliyan and Mere Rashke Qamar. He has worked with various actors and musicians to create some beautiful songs. One of actors whom he has worked with is Sonakshi Sinha. Take a look at some of the popular songs by Manoj Muntashir from Sonakshi Sinha's movies.

Songs written by Manoj Muntashir

Hai Zaroori

Hai Zaroori is an emotional song written by Manoj Muntashir. The song is sung by Prakriti Kakar. The beautiful song is composed by Amaal Mallik. The guitar in the song is played by Joel Mukherjee. The song in the movie starts when Noor (Sonakshi Sinha) and Ayan Banerjee (Purab Kohli) break up with each other. The song features Sonakshi Sinha, Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar.

Baadal

Baadal is an emotional song from the movie Akira. The film is a remake of a Tamil film, Mouna Guru. The song features Sonakshi Sinha, who played the role of Akira Sharma in film. The movie is directed and bankrolled by AR Murugadoss. The song has received over 2.2 million views on YouTube.

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by the popular duo Vishal and Shekhar. The song released on September 25, 2016, and Sunidhi Chauhan's magical vocals make the song sound more beautiful.

Uff Yeh Noor

Uff Yeh Noor is one of the popular songs from Noor. The song features Sonakshi Sinha, Kanan Gill. Purab Kohli and M. K. Raina. The Malik brothers collaborated for this song. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Mallik.

The song released in March 2017 on T-Series' YouTube channel. The music video of Uff Yeh Noor has got received more than 8 million views on YouTube. Uff Yeh Noor is a fun song that you must listen to. The song is penned by Manoj Muntashir.

