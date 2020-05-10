Mellifluous Songs By Jubin Nautiyal That Featured Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the famous celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has not only acted but also appeared in many music videos. The actor has collaborated with various singers throughout her career and one of among those singers is Jubin Nautiyal. The singer's recent hit song is Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum from the movie Kabir Singh. Take a look at songs from Sonakshi Sinha's movies that were vocalised by Jubin Nautiyal.

Songs from Sonakshi Sinha's movies that were vocalised by Jubin Nautiyal

Dil Jaaniye

Dil Jaaniye is a popular song from the movie Khandaani Shafakhana. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar. The music of the song is composed by Payal Dev and Dil Jaaniye is written by Shabbir Ahmed. The song is mixed and mastered by Aditya Dev. The song has received over 5.7 million views on YouTube and the lyrical video has received over 11 million views. The song released on T-series' YouTube channel on July 22, 2019.

Ittefaq Se

The song from the movie Ittefaq has received over 11 million views on YouTube and it released on Saregama Music's YouTube channel on October 23, 2017. The song features Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Nikhita Gandhi. The original song composition of the song is done by Bappi Lahiri and the song was titled Raat Baaki. The music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original lyrics are written by Anjaan and additional lyrics are written by Tanishk Bagchi and Groot.

Habibi Ke Nain

The song is from Sonakshi Sinha's film Dabangg 3. Habibi Ke Nain has gained over 3.2 million views on YouTube and it features Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics of the song are written by Irfan Kamal.

