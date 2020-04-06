Sonakshi Sinha Urges Fans To Help Thalassemia Patients In A Long Heartfelt Post; See Here

Sonakshi Sinha shared a post recently addressing the issue faced by thalassemia patients. She urged her fans to show their support in this crucial time of need. The Akira actor urged her fans to sign up for donations and help people with thalassemia in this crucial phase.

Sonakshi Sinha urges fans to help thalassemia patients

Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle to reach out to her fans by organising a questions and answers session with them. Many fans responded to this interaction and many submitted their questions to the actor. She replied to the ones she could reach out to. Towards the end, she posted a huge write up to spread awareness about Thalassemia.

Sonakshi Sinha wrote that thalassemia patients need blood transfusions every fifteen days as it is essential for them. However, she mentioned that the current lockdown scenario has made it be hard for thalassemia patients to get the help they require. The Son of Sardar actor urged fans in a special way to be kind and generous especially in times like these where there is limited help around.

The actor addressed the fact that thalassemia patients have no other option other than private hospitals. Hence as not everyone can afford private hospital bills, Sonakshi Sinha urged her fans to pitch in. The actor mentioned that the transfusions are extremely important for the patients and every drop they receive counts.

While concluding, Sonakshi added a link to the donation page and asked her fans to help in whatever way they can see fit. Last year too, Sonakshi Sinha was one of the celebrities who raised awareness about thalassemia.

