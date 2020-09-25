Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Emphasises 'Climate Change Is Real' After Digital Climate Clock Goes Up

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently tried to spread awareness about climate change through an Instagram post. After a new digital clock was unveiled in Manhattan Union Square over the weekend, denoting that there will be a massive climate change affecting humankind, a lot of celebrities have been spreading awareness about it. Through an Instagram post, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared that the countdown put up is not worth celebrating or rejoicing.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says 'Climate Change is Real'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja often shares her opinions and bold statements regarding social issues, on social media. Yet again, the actor took it to Instagram to share awareness regarding climate change. Sharing a picture of the large digital clock put up in Manhattan, the actor revealed how much less time we have left with us and that climate change will be affecting us majorly. She also shared how the time isn't for rejoicing but for acting wisely.

According to reports by Washington Post, The Climate Clock was unveiled by artists Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd. On Monday at 1:30 pm, the artists warned that we have only 7 years, 101 days, 17 hours, 29 minutes and 22 seconds until Earth’s carbon budget is depleted based on current emissions. According to the artists, the wold will suffer more turmoil due to flooding, wildfires, worsening famine and extensive human displacement.

The display is plastered on the side of a glass building in Manhattan for Climate Week. The display shows two numbers, the first one in red refers to a ‘deadline’ and counts down how long it will take for the world to burn through its carbon budget. The second figure in green is ‘lifeline’, which tracks the percentage of available energy being supplied from renewable sources.

