Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Introduces 'creators Of Sound' In The World Of Cinema; See Post

On Tuesday night, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram handle and introduced the 'creators of everyday sound in the world of cinema.' Sonam wrote, 'Let's take a glimpse into the world of mavericks who bring sound to life in movies'. Sonam then introduced Karan Arjun Singh, the founder of Just Foley, and said that he 'goes to great lengths to strive for authenticity when recreating sounds for films with artificial props'.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Singh was introduced to Foley at the age of 12, shared Sonam. In the video, Karan spoke about how in the past, the sound was created with the help of a group of people by using bangles, papers and more. Karan then said that the 'payal' sound in Poonam Dhillon's film, Teri Meherbaniyan, was performed by him. Karan has also contributed to films like Simmba, Thackeray, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and many more.

Sonam further introduced Karnail Singh and Sajjan Chowdhry. The duo contributed to 3000 films in 33 years. 'From Parinda 1989 to Bajirao Mastani 2015, they've done it all', Sonam shared. The duo introduced the sound of arms and swords in films.

Sonam introduces creators of sounds in cinema

On Wednesday morning, Sonam Kapoor posted a stunning B&W stunning of herself on her Instagram story. In the pic, Sonam sported a black coat and also wore a hat. Beneath her coat, she wore a floral shirt, with a bow. Her hair tresses fell on her cheeks. By the looks of it, it was presumably Sonam's throwback picture from one of her shoots.

Sonam Kapoor's movies

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial, The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikandar Kher. The film chronicles the fun story of how Zoya, who has superpowers, becomes Nikhil's (Cricket captain) lucky charm. However, in a turn of events, she decides to stop pouring her love upon Nikhil, which fosters him to play without her powers. Reportedly, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of a Korean film titled Blind.

(Promo credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram)

