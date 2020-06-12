Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Looks Every Bit Diva In Her Latest Instagram Posts

Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures from a photoshoot. As seen in the pictures shared, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen giving poses in different attires. In one picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen donning a sequined-bead studded black knee-length gown. Adding colour to the look, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a burgundy lipstick and kept her hair behind. Take a look at some of the pictures shared:

In another picture, Sonam can be seen channelling the 50s fashion. She dons a puffed shoulder knee-length one-piece. Keeping her makeup bold, Sonam Kapoor waxed her hair behind.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on social media and recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to repost an unmissable throwback picture, which also features Arjun Kapoor in his early teen years. Originally posted by her designer friend, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen posing with her friend, while Arjun Kapoor is seen flashing a big smile to the camera. With the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote: “Some Serious Throwback”.

The actor also tagged her friends in the picture. While Sonam can be seen dressed in a one-piece, Arjun Kapoor can be seen sporting a magnified chess board-inspired shirt. Take a look at the picture shared:

What's next for Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat'. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

