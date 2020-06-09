On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Birthday, Katrina Kaif Shares A Sweet Wish For The Actor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday today on June 9 and seems like the actor has been enjoying her big day. The actor has also been receiving several birthday wishes from her friends, co-stars and fans. Among the many well-wishers, actor Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to wish her friend on this special day.

Katrina Kaif shared a stunning picture of Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram stories and also went on to give her a sweet birthday wish. In the monochrome picture, one can see Sonam Kapoor giving an intense look looking absolutely splendid. The actor can be seen donning a feathered outfit and also opted for a statement earring. She also opted for well-done brows, bold lips and natural makeup.

Along with the picture, Katrina also went on to write a sweet wish for Sonam Kapoor. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor! May you always spread happiness and warmth as you do”. Check out the sweet birthday wish below.

On this happy day, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been sharing several posts about her birthday celebrations giving fans a glimpse of how she is celebrating her birthday. The actor revealed through her Instagram stories that the celebrations for her birthday began a night prior. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she cut her birthday cake at midnight.

In her Instagram video, Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of the room and it can be seen that the whole room was full of different balloon shapes. The room was decorated with pink, red and golden balloons for the birthday of Sonam Kapoor. There was a huge balloon arch in the letters 'HBD' and another one was '35'.

A huge bouquet of white flowers and red roses was also part of Sonam Kapoor's birthday decoration. Rhea Kapoor also shared that her sister’s birthday celebrations were dominated by pink and red decorations. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja even shared a picture of herself cutting a couple of birthday cakes. She said she missed her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. Check out Sonam Kapoor’s photos and videos from the birthday celebration.

