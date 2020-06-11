Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Has A Hilarious Reaction To Her Candid Video Posted By Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja recently posted a video of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as he extended wishes for her. He posted a candid video of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja where she is seen working out. It seems like Anand Ahuja sneakily captured Sonam Kapoor Ahuja during her workout session.

In the video, it is seen that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has no idea that she is recorded by her beau. She is seen dancing while she works out. In one shot of the video, Sonam Kapoor is also seen getting imbalanced as she dances while working out. Anand Ahuja captioned the video as, “My entire (world) @sonamkapoor ! Happy Birthday, Month! PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor." Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's reaction on Anand Ahuja's video makes it quite evident that she had no idea about the video as she wrote, "How can you take this video of me and post it" with multiple laughing faces with tears of joy emoticon.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrated her birthday on June 9, 2020. She has been sharing posts about her birthday celebrations with her fans. On her Instagram, she revealed that the celebrations for her birthday began a night prior to her birthday. The actor was surrounded by her loved ones as she cut her birthday cake post-midnight.

A day before her birthday, Sonam Kapoor reached Mumbai and let fans know that she had reunited with her sister Rhea Kapoor through her Instagram story updates. She shared a picture with her sister and credited her 'incredible husband' for making it possible. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had landed in New Delhi at the cusp of the nationwide lockdown about three months ago and had been in quarantine with Sonam's in-laws at their house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan. She has committed to director Sujoy Ghosh to feature in the Hindi remake of a Korean thriller titled Blind. The film was expected to go on floors by June 2020 but the COVID-19 crisis has put things on hold.

