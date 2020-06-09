Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gets Funniest Birthday Wish From Sister Rhea's Boyfriend Karan Boolani

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates her 35th birthday today, on June 9, 2020. While many celebrities have taken to their social media to wish the actor, her sister Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend had a hilarious message to share on a special occasion. Check out how Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani wished Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on her birthday.

Birthday post for Sonam Kapoor

On the occasion on Sonam Kapoor’s birthday, Karan Boolani shared a throwback picture of himself along with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. In the caption, he mentioned that Sonam Kapoor crashed his date with his lady love and did not leave. He wrote, “She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you senior.”

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Glimpse Into Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations

Sonam Kapoor has commented on the post promising that she will never leave them alone. Rhea Kapoor and their mother Sunita Kapoor have dropped a few emojis on the post. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s husband Anand Ahuja also commented on the post, calling the trio ‘too cute’ on social media.

ALSO READ: On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Birthday, Mom Sunita Kapoor Shares A Sweet Wish

Rhea Kapoor took to the comments and mentioned that their first date was not really the first date. She further talks about a bet that Karan Boolani lost and she won. She wrote, “Technically it wasn't a first date. Technically you lost a bet. I don't even remember what the bet was about best win ever.” [sic]

Sonam Kapoor’s birthday celebrations

On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram, she revealed that the celebrations for her birthday began a night prior to her birthday. The actor was surrounded by her loved ones as she cut her birthday cake post-midnight. For Sonam Kapoor’s birthday, the room was decorated with pink, red and golden coloured balloons.

ALSO READ: On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Birthday, Katrina Kaif Shares A Sweet Wish For The Actor

There was a huge balloon arch that spelt ‘HBD’ and another one that had the numbers ‘35’. Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of the room in her Instagram video and it can be seen that the entire room was full of different shapes of balloons. A huge bouquet of white coloured flowers and red roses were also a part of the decoration for Sonam Kapoor’s birthday.

Rhea Kapoor also revealed that Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebrations were dominated by pink and red coloured decorations. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja even shared a picture of herself cutting a few birthday cakes. It has been reported that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja landed in Mumbai a day prior to her birthday. She shared pictures on her social media as she reunited with her sister Rhea Kapoor. She also credited her husband Anand Ahuja for making it possible.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'veere For Life' Sonam Kapoor On Birthday; Anushka Sharma Joins In

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.