Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares A Relatable Post On 'Fat Shaming'

Amid the lockdown, people are more active than ever on social media. Jumping on the wagon is actor Sonam Kapoor who keeps her fans updated about her life through her social media walls and stories. She recently took to her social media stories to share a relatable post about fat-shaming.

Sonam Kapoor shares a post about 'body-shaming'

The post was originally shared by Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja. It is a rap based on fat-shaming and talks about how being fat has different meanings in different classes of society. The rapper talks about what it is like to be fat and says he is quitting and will be walking around with music instead of clothes. The rap ends when the writer says that he has lost a lot of battles but will definitely win this one.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Or Shrenu Parikh; Who Wore The Embroidered Gown Better?

Sonam Kapoor earlier shared a series of quarantine snaps from her home giving her fans a home tour. She shared a few pictures of their lavish and all-white bedroom where the husband-wife duo is engrossed in reading. Next, Kapoor shared a few snaps from their lavish green garden where husband Anand Ahuja is seen holding a few yoga stances.

Offering her fans a sneak peek into their bookshelf, she shared another series of pictures. Two snaps are a close-up shot of the shelf while Anand Ahuja is seen examining a book in the first snap. In another one, Ahuja has picked up a book and started reading it.

ALSO READ | Explore Sonam Kapoor's Lavish Delhi Home As She Shares 'snapshots During Quarantine'

Lastly, Kapoor shared a snap showcasing Ahuja's work desk. Next, she shared a picture of their sneaker closet and offered a peek into their collection. Towards the end, Sonam Kapoor is seen cooking something in the kitchen.

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor's Growing Fondness For Sonam Kapoor & Anand Proves How Much He Loves Them

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen on The Zoya Factor opposite South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film revolved around Zoya who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Things take a turn when she had to pick between her career as a cricket Goddess and her love, Nikhil, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team.

She was earlier seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she played Anil Kapoor's on-screen daughter for the first time. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film revolves around Sweety who hides the secret about her partner and decides to marry a writer to please her father. However, things go up in flames when she decides to fight her family and society to win over her love.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor's Unforgettable Throwback Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.