Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor's Unforgettable Throwback Pic

Bollywood celebs are known to share a close bond with many of their fellow actors. Actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor share good relations with each other. Sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are close friends with many Bollywood stars including actress Sonam Kapoor. With all that said now, here is an unmissable throwback picture of the Kapoor girls together. Read on to know more:

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor's throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor is seen with sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Sonam Kapoor. Together, the Kapoor girls look great in the above posted Instagram picture. Kareena, dressed in black, looks elegant while sister Karisma looks radiant as ever in her orange suit. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, looks chic and modern in her fragile saree.

The post showcases the close bond between the three leading actresses. The post also makes fans want to see the three actresses in a film together. Kareena and Sonam were last seen together in their girl gang film, Veere Di Wedding. Kapoor fans went in a frenzy seeing the throwback picture and wanted to see more of the girls.

Many fans left comments and likes on the throwback post. Kareena will next be seen in the film, Takht. Karisma Kapoor, as fans and viewers know currently, wishes to spend her time and give attention to her personal life. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently enjoying her quarantine time and has a strong social media game.

