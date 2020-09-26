Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Her DIY Makeup Tutorial At Home; Watch Video

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to her Instagram and posted a DIY makeup tutorial. In the clip, Sonam could be seen doing a step-by-step tutorial, in which she applied the concealer, setting powder, filled in her eyebrows; and also did some eye makeup. Her fast-motion video gave a glimpse of someone who interrupted her video. It was presumably Anand Ahuja who could be seen walking from behind. However, since the clip was too fast, it was unclear who it was.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja called it her 'DIY' and soon her video was flooded with comments. A user wrote, 'Forever beautiful'. Many went on to call her a 'sunshine'. While her video also received some mixed reviews wherein a user went on to point out that Sonam used 'too much foundation'. After many reviewed her video, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja limited her comments section on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's DIY makeup tutorial

Meanwhile, in her recent 'Story Time with Sonam' video, the actor revealed that she has PCOS and confessed that she has been suffering from hormonal disorder since she was 14-15 years old. Sonam called PCOS the 'bane of her existence' and added that she consulted several doctors, naturopaths, nutritionists and dieticians for the same. Speaking about the 'current lifestyle', Sonam Kapoor opined that lifestyle today has become 'very sedentary'. "I've finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you," wrote Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Wha's next for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja?

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial, The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikandar Kher. The film chronicles the fun story of how Zoya, who has superpowers, becomes Nikhil's (cricket captain) lucky charm. However, in a turn of events, she decides to change her decision to stop supporting Nikhil. It then fosters him to play without her powers. Nikhil wins the match without Zoya's powers. Reportedly, she will also be seen in the Hindi remake of a Korean film titled Blind.

