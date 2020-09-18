Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Out; See Fans' Reaction

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a comedy flick directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The movie, featuring Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar, in supporting roles had earlier premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival on October 4, 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film could not have a release in theatres. However, the makers of the movie announced that its digital premiere on the OTT platform Netflix would be on September 18, 2020. As the film is now released, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare reviews have been doing the rounds on the internet. Take a look at fan reactions.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare reactions

Just finished Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare by @alankrita601 on Netflix. Beautifully made movie, with brilliant performances by @konkonas @amolparashar @bhumipednekar and the rest of the cast! Definitely worth the watch. — Tariq (@TariqJR) September 18, 2020

#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare is a reality check of the 2 women who wish to live their lives on their own. 🌟



Both the leads gave a fab performances. Only a woman can direct a sensitive film like this in a great and empowering way.



Congrats @alankrita601 👏 pic.twitter.com/39ASrPa8wl — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) September 18, 2020

What wonderful craft @konkonas and @bhumipednekar show when they act! Everything under control and so natural! How amazing it’ll be if we had more gems like them?! #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare #DollyKitty — Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) September 18, 2020

#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare #DollyKitty refuse to play by the rules

It shows the story of two female cousins,who through their complicated love- hate dynamic enable each other to find freedom



Konkana & Bhumi are outstanding.

Special mention to Amol & Karan



WATCH IT today pic.twitter.com/x2egMssQR8 — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) September 18, 2020

About the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a comedy-drama flick which released on the OTT platform Netflix on September 18, 2020. The plot of the movie revolves around the lives of two sisters in Noida and their versions of breaking free from the clutches of society and norms. The story is based on two cousins Dolly (Konkana Sen Sharma) and Kajal (Bhumi Pednekar) and focuses on a secret shared by them. Dolly, who lives in New Delhi, is shown as a middle-class working woman who has a son and a hardworking husband. Soon, the family decides to move into a recently constructed luxurious flat, but the couple has a secret behind their lavish-looking style of living.

Dolly’s cousin moves to the city from a rural village to live in the town, but since she has only a basic set of skills, there aren’t any significant work opportunities for her. Desperate for work, Kajal takes up the job of a cyber-lover who talks to people through calls as Kitty on the dating app. All this while the two cousins who had been criticizing each other end up understanding their problems and confiding in each other. The film is helmed by Alankrita Srivastava and also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Prashar in key roles. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have produced the film under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Have a look at the trailer of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare below:

