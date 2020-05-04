Everything You Need To Know About Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Philanthropic Activities

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the most popular contemporary actors in the country. She has made quite a name for herself in the film industry and has been a part of several Bollywood films. The actor is well aware of her fame and star power and therefore she is known to be a part of some special philanthropic works. Here is a list of philanthropic activities Sonam is associated with.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Everything you need to know about her philanthropic activities

In 2009, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja participated in the International Indian Film Academy Awards fashion show. The event was dedicated in support of the widows and orphans of the Indian film industry. Sonam is also an avid supporter of PETA. Being a PETA supporter, Sonam wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Home Minister urging them to stop the sale of glass coated Manjha.

During the festival of Makar Sankranti, fighter kites are used in kite flying competitions. Competitors often use glass-coated manjha’s for an added advantage to cut their opponent's kite. However, once done, the manjha stands a chance of getting in the way of birds who get strangled by the strings. Having them glass-coated can be disastrous for birds, even so far as to endanger their own life. Sonam strongly protested against this.

In 2012, on her birthday, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja specially asked her fans to donate whatever they can, to the Ogaan Cancer Foundation. Later on, Sonam Kapoor collaborated with the organisation in order to raise awareness about breast cancer. Besides this foundation, Sonam is also part of the Elle Breast Cancer campaign. The LGBTQ community, too, receives tremendous support from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actor has been vocal about their rights and often supports their rights as well. Sonam has been a part of two such films which speak of the LGBTQ community, Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Sisak.

