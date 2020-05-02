Sonam Kapoor's 'The Zoya Factor' & Other Films Based On Unusual Premises Involving Cricket

Bollywood and cricket are two of the biggest sources of entertainment for Indian audiences. The fans of both love to watch and enjoy the thrill the two provide. It often gets exciting when fans are treated to a film based on cricket and fans can watch the best of both worlds together. Here are some films that were based on rather unusual cricketing circumstances that entertained the audience.

The Zoya Factor & other films based on unusual cricketing circumstances

The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor came out in 2019 and was one of the most anticipated films among the fans of Sonam Kapoor. Dulquer Salmaan played her love interest in the film and fans of the actor were delighted to see him do another film in Bollywood.

The story of Zoya Factor revolved around a girl named Zoya who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. As the story progressed, she is treated as a goddess for the cricket team. However, eventually she is faced with the decision to choose between her love for Nikhil, the Indian captain, or to continue her career as the lucky charm for the team.

Dil Bole Hadippa!

One of the best performances by Rani Mukerji was seen in the film Dil Bole Hadippa in 2009, according to fans. The film told the story of a Punjabi girl with immense love and talent for cricket. She then decides to play in the world cup for the men’s team. Hence, she disguises herself as a man despite being a woman and sets out on a journey to win the world cup for the country. However, the narrative followed several twists and turns which were both hilarious and dramatic.

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii was a film released in 2007 starring Rahul Bose and Zain Khan. The film was about an orphan boy who dreams of having a family and also getting into cricket as a career. One day, he stumbles upon a bat which he presumes has magical powers in it. He then goes on to use this bat with his newfound motivation to try and get into the sports team for India. How things work out for him, forms the story of the film. The film was a huge hit among children and is still looked upon as a classy feel-good film.

