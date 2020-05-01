Sonam Kapoor's Best Dialogues As Zoya From 'Raanjhanaa'; Read Here

Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa released in 2013 and is considered as one of the most underrated Bollywood romantic movies till date. Set in Benaras, the plot of the film revolved around Kundan (Dhanush), who is head over heels in love with Zoya (Sonam).

As Zoya intends to marry Akram (Abhay), Kundan is obsessed to win her heart. Take a look at some of Sonam Kapoor's best dialogues from Raanjhanaa which will make you fall in love again:

ALSO READ: With Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Rumours Rife, Here's The Truth

Famous dialogues of Sonam Kapoor from the film Raanjhanaa

Duniya thookegi mujhpe agar pyar kar liya tujhse ... par dekh, pyar kar hi liya na..

Bachpan me dost tha ab pagal hai...

Ye Jasjeet ke kapde hai, us pe bade jajte the.. Use to dekh nae pai yaha tak aate, socha tujhe hi dekh lu… use taiyar nae kar pai Delhi jitney ko, tujhe to kar du..

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Asks Suggestions From Her Fans On Her Quest To Treat Mother Nature Better

Us din jab pehli bar dekha tha na Delhi me, us din mere mann me aya ki gale lag jau, aur tujhse puchu, ki jis k liye tune kalai kati thi bachpan mein, us Zoya ke liye tu kuch nae karega…

Aapke pass cheating karne k liye parche the, bakiyon ke pass nahin.. Ya to aap agli baar padh ke aaiye, ya pure examination hall me parche baant lijiye.. Ye fact bhi hai aur justified bhi..

On the professional front

Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. The Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor starrer was based on a book with the same name. The novel is written by Anuja Chauhan and the film was directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics and performed moderately at the box-office.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Goofy Throwback Thursday Video Is Fans' Couple Goals

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Is One Of The Most Outspoken Celebrities In Bollywood, Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.