Sonam Kapoor Misses Sister Rhea Kapoor During Lockdown, Here's Why

Both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are quarantining at their Delhi residence ever since they returned back from London. Sonam Kapoor time and again keeps sharing snaps of her whereabouts on social media, keeping fans entertained. However, amid everything, she misses her sister Rhea Kapoor and daddy Anil Kapoor too. On April 2, The Zoya Factor actor took to her Instagram story to share that she misses Rhea Kapoor, especially while cooking.

On Thursday morning, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share that she misses her beloved sister Rhea Kapoor while cooking. " I miss my sister a lot, especially when I'm cooking. When this is all over I want to cook with her for our friends. Rhea Kapoor" said, Sonam Kapoor.

It is not surprising to know that the Veere Di Wedding actor misses Rhea Kapoor while cooking, as she time and again prepares some delicacies at home during quarantine for husband Anand Ahuja. Only recently, Sonam Kapoor prepared appetizing pancakes for Anand with yummy banana toppings. Check it out.

Looks like Sonam Kapoor has also turned a poet amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. Sharing a very adorable B&W picture with her husband, the Saawariya actor penned a special verselet for Anand. Read it here.

