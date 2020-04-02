Sonam Kapoor Prepares Lavish Lunch For Family During Lockdown; See Pics

Amid the nationwide lockdown, many celebrities are taking to social media to share how they are spending their time indoors. On Thursday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share her lunch plan. Take a look at what Sonam Kapoor had to share.

Sonam Kapoor's lunch plan during the coronavirus lockdown

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her lunch plans with her fans during this time of COVID-19 lockdown. In first post, we can see Sonam share the menu of her lunch party today. In the post, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Lunch menu today l. Pasta in Marinara Sauce 2. Spaghetti Aglio Olio 3. Bruschetta and Garlic Bread 4. Swiss Chard with Pine Nuts 5. Baked Tofu with my special mixed spices." She also shared pictures of everything that she prepared for lunch for her family.

After the food was ready, she also shared a video of what she prepared and whom she made it for. In the video, she showed her fans the dishes she made. She added that she made vegan pasta for her mother-in-law and spaghetti aglio olio for her brother-in-law. Take a look at the pictures to know what all she made.

Sonam Kapoor's makes food for her family

Garlic Bread

Pasta in Marinara Sauce

Baked Tofu

Swiss Chard with Pine Nuts

Bruchetta with cherry tomatoes

