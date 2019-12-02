Did Subhash Ghai Just Announce A Sequel To 1989 Film Ram Lakhan? Here's Proof

A remake of the cult film starring Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff — 'Ram Lakhan' — has been a topic of discussion for many years now. Anil Kapoor in 2015 even said that remaking "Ram Lakhan" is more of a business proposition than a creative one. The popular Jodi of Kapoor and Shroff recently appeared on a dance reality show and 'Ram Lakhan' director Subhash Ghai was 'proud' as ever.

"I was so proud to see ⁦@AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu On tv #DANCE PLUS with same bonding since ram Lakhan. I witnessed such emotional bonding only between raj kapoor n dilip kumar. That’s why I can’t stop writing n producing a film #RAM CHAND KISHEN CHAND’ for 2020," Ghai wrote on his Twitter handle. The last line totally grabbed all the attention and Netizens now speculate if the sequel will go on the floors next year. One fan commented: "Sir ,It's the news of the year ; eagerly waiting ; & It's one more dose of Subhash Ghai Tonic; my best wishes." The other wrote: "Best wishes sir . . Keepitup bigboss"

"Ram Lakhan", released in 1989, was directed by Subhash Ghai and starred Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia and Raakhee. The director told PTI in 2018: "When I had started Ram Lakhan, both these actors (Anil Kapor and Jackie Shroff) were coming from five flops each. People had written them off. But I took them because in this film, characters are stronger than the stars," he said.

Talking about the announcement made in 2014 by Karan Johar, Ghai said, "Anyone who wants to remake, has to make it better than the original. Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty are responsible people and are counted as among great directors of today. They're taking their time. I know whenever they'll make the film, they'll make it well."

Here's the big announcement! Rohit Shetty & Karan Johar, in association with Mukta Arts, present RAM LAKHAN in 2016. pic.twitter.com/cGR5YdWkFL — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 22, 2014

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

