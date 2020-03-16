Sonam Kapoor And Hubby Anand Ahuja Shed Some Light On The Current Coronavirus Situation

Sonam Kapoor recently put up some advice for her followers amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She could be seen talking about how nature needs to be appreciated more. Her husband, Anand Ahuja, was one of the many people to comment on it and talk about the crisis that has come up and how one must deal with this with caution.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s advice for the people

The entire world has been on high alert lately owing to the Coronavirus outbreak which has been consuming lives in different parts of the world. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor had quite some advice to give to her fans on the topic. A picture was uploaded on Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram where a lake full of swans could be spotted. Along with the alluring picture of nature, she had put up a bit of light on the current situation. She has written that everybody must appreciate the beauty, ferocity, and the strength of nature and must bow down to respect it. She has also written that this is the time for people to introspect on what we have become. Have a look at the post here.

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja has also carried forward the discussion and written about the Coronavirus crisis situation. He has written how the Chinese believe that the crisis is a combination of danger and opportunity. He has written how everyone has to be smart and safe at this point. Have a look at his comment.

Sonam Kapoor’s love for nature

Sonam Kapoor has lately been putting up posts about appreciating and loving nature. She posted a picture of a field with Gayatri Mantra written in the caption. She has also written how the mantra praises the creation of nature. Have a look at the picture here.

