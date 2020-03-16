The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Katrina Kaif - Who Rocked The Floral Print Better?

Bollywood News

Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif make heads turn whenever they step out. Check out pictures of them in which they slayed in floral outfits.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena kapoor Khan

Whether it is chic outfits that Deepika Padukone flaunted in Cocktail or Sara Ali Khan's off-duty style, Bollywood divas have been setting goals for everyone. Florals are always a go-to option during the summer, and Bollywood divas never fail to slay in this evergreen trend. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif have always been a fashion icon for many. If you are wondering how to slay in florals, take a cue from the leading divas of Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’ 'Veere Di Wedding' & Other Films That Feature A Primarily Female Cast

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Katrina Kaif in floral outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Turned Down Kareena Kapoor Khan's Role In 'Udta Punjab'

For one of her shoots, Kareena is seen in a gorgeous pink Anarkali with floral motifs. Pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail, the actor opted for dark bold eyes with a thick stroke of eyeliner. With tinted cheeks and nude lips, Kareena finished her look off with a heavy choker necklace and earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 

Kareena kapoor Khan Katrina kaif Kareena Kapoor's photos Katrina Kaif's photos

(Image Courtesy: Still from The Kapil Sharma Show)

Spotted at a promotional outing for Bharat film, Katrina Kaif picked a pink floral Sabyasachi sari which she paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse. Her pastel outfit was worn with a sleek Sabyasachi belt in pink with a golden buckle that tied her whole look together seamlessly. She paired her sari with a pretty pair of delicate shoulder-grazing earrings. Katrina kept her look sweet and simple with straight hair, rosy cheeks, a pink lip and subtle smoky eyes. 

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Never Fail To Give Twinning Goals; See Pictures

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes As Kalindi Puri From 'Veere Di Wedding'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
70% INCREASE IN INTERNET TRAFFIC
Sensex
STOCK MARKET DOWN BY 4.5 PERCENT
COVID-19
WEBSITE TO MONITOR CASES DEVELOPED
PM Modi
SHARMA PRAISES PM'S EFFORTS
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
IPL 2020
MS DHONI PRACTICES WICKETKEEPING