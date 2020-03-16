Sonam Kapoor Knows How To Slay In Shades Of Grey & These Pics Prove It; See Here

Sonam Kapoor who last graced the big screen with The Zoya Factor is known for glamorous fashion statements. She does not fail to make heads turn with every new outfit she experiments with. Sonam Kapoor's Instagram is a paradise for many for who love her impeccable choices. Here's a look at times when the actor sported shades of grey with sheer grace and perfection.

Sonam Kapoor's stuns in shades of grey

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a darker tone of grey coloured dress for one of her photoshoots with a magazine. She teamed it with a black jacket and posed in a poised manner. Her exquisite nail rings and earrings very well complemented her attire.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Dream-like Handbag Collection Is Just Unmissable, See Pics

The Neerja actor dazzled in a grey steely three-piece for one of her events. She wore a black bralette underneath her jacket. The actor opted for a neat hairdo and dainty earrings.

Also Read | From Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, actors show how to ace ethnic wear without a dupatta

Sonam Kapoor's photos time and again set the internet ablaze. The Saawariyan actor carried a light grey coloured raw silk ethnic suit for her photoshoot. She teamed her attire with the right pair of heels and a hand clutch. Not to miss her hairdo which caught all the eyeballs. With a huge pair of danglers, she looked perfect.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Malaika Arora rock steely outfits flawlessly

Sonam Kapoor wore a basic grey sweatshirt for another photo shoot. She opted for a neat hair bun and went to wear minimal makeup. Her photos mainly steal the show with her extraordinary choice of accessories. Take a look at her unique earrings.

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a glamorous grey gown which had a netted exquisite sleeve pattern. All eyes were on her frilly gown fall and her silver belt. The Neerja actor went to wear bold makeup opted for a neat hairdo.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Show How To Pull Off A Furry Jacket With Ease; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.