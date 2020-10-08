Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & Randeep Extend Support To Delhi-based Food Vendor

Recently, a viral video of an octogenarian Delhi-based food vendor took the internet by storm and he garnered massive support on social media, not only from netizens but also Bollywood celebrities. From Sonam Kapoor to Raveena Tandon, many Bollywood stars came out in support of the man in the video, who was in tears as he was unable to sell the food he made in the shop. The stars took to their social media handles asked the locals of Delhi to visit his shop, which is named 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. The shop is located in Malviya Nagar. Watch the video here.

The viral video

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance ðŸ˜¢ðŸ’” #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

Bollywood lends its support

Sonam Kapoor:

Recently, Sonam Kapoor, on Twitter, posted a comment on the viral video, which was shared by a Twitter user named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma. Lending her support, the actor asked the Twitter user to DM her the details of the street food vendor. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s comment on the viral video:

Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter handle to retweet the viral video and asked the locals of Delhi to show some 'heart' for the street vendor. More so, Raveena Tandon also mentioned that she will share a sweet message for all those fans, who share their picture eating from the shop. Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s tweet:

Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty, on Twitter, re-shared the video of the octogenarian food seller and asked fans to bring his smile back. More so, the actor wrote: ‘your neighbourhood vendors need our help to’. Take a look at Suniel Shetty’s tweet:

Let’s help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to â¤ï¸ðŸ™. https://t.co/X4RNcYOA9w — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Randeep Hooda:

Actor Randeep Hooda, too, shared a tweet addressing the locals of Delhi and asked them to visit the Octogenarian's shop. More so, the actor also penned down the full address of the shop. Take a look at Randeep Hooda's tweet.

Do visit if you are in Delhi! ðŸ™ðŸ™



à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾

Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/yEfZPx3YAG — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

(Image credits: Vasundhara Tankha Sharma Twitter)

