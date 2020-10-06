Sonam Kapoor Shares Her PCOS Diet On Instagram To Help Girls & Women, Read More

Sonam Kapoor had recently opened up about her struggle with PCOS. Yesterday, she also talked about a diet which she follows keeping in mind her condition. She also shared a few tips and tricks to keep it in check. Here's what this is about.

Sonam Kapoor reveals her diet to battle PCOS

On Sonam Kapoor's Instagram, she recently posted a video talking about the diet she follows keeping in mind her PCOS. She attached a note with the video which began with Sonam thanking her fans, "Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement has made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet". She then proceeded to list her diet.

Sonam Kapoor's diet consists of more "natural, fresh and local. She added that wherever she is, she tries to indulge in the local produce. Her breakfast consists of "A handful of berries with coconut yoghurt". This is coupled with spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens. Sonam added how this keeps her energised throughout the day.

The actor also added a dietary caution saying one's PCOS diet needs to be made by a professional dietician. The person must be aware of their struggles and concerns. Check out the post here:

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Wishes Rhea's Boyfriend Karan Boolani On B'day, Anil Kapoor Calls Him Family

Sonam Kapoor opened up about her PCOS struggle for the first time

Earlier, in September, Sonam Kapoor had opened up about her struggles with PCOS for the first time in an IGTv video. She said how she has been suffering since the age of 14 or 15 and still does. However, with years of treatment, she is much better and also exercises a few cautions. Sonam also revealed a few tips and tricks that one can take note if they are suffering from PCOS.

She revealed how exercising is the key to treating PCOS. The actor walks almost 10,000 steps in a day and also does yoga to keep herself fit. She also tries to keep herself stress-free which is known to be one of the reasons for PCOS. Lastly, Sonam revealed that one can minimize or stop their intake of dairy products, sugar or even natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. Instead one can opt for fruits with low sugar content.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Brutal Incident Of Animal Cruelty At Cousin's House

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Raises Alarm On Water Scarcity In Madhya Pradesh, Says 'Let's Be Mindful'

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares A Thought-provoking Post To Highlight The 'sad State' Of Daughters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.