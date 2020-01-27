Sonam Kapoor's Best Outfits From The Paris Fashion Week You Must See!

Actor Sonam Kapoor is one of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor’s photos on her Instagram account are simply amazing. Sonam Kapoor’s biggest inspiration is her designer sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor recently visited the Paris fashion week and delivered three stunning looks from the event Haute Couture show. Take a look

Sonam Kapoor best outfits from Paris Fashion Week

Elie Saab

The first outfit Sonam Kapoor picked was an outfit from the Elie Saab world Haute Couture show. She wore jewellery designed by Rhea Kapoor and Pipa Bella which included a gold necklace and similar gold bangles. Her hair was tied in a braid and the entire and she completed the look with a dewy makeup.

Maison Valentino

Sonam Kapoor’s second all-white outfit was for Maison Valentino Haute Couture. It was a full-length shirt gown and she carried a shawl along with it, which stood out. The jewellery she chose for her look was by Amrapali jewels which were gold earrings and gold necklaces.

Jean-Paul Gaultier

The third outfit of Sonam Kapoor from the Paris Fashion week was an outfit designed by Jean-Paul Gautier, who had his final show in the Paris Fashion Week this year. Sonam Kapoor’s look was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and her jewellery were designed by Amrapali jewellery.

