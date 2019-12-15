Sonam Kapoor, Vikrant Massey To Headline Hindi Remake Of South Korean Cop Thriller 'Blind'

Sonam Kapoor has reportedly been signed for Kahaani fame director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming production which is a remake of a well known South Korean film called Blind. According to sources, Vikrant Massey, who is known for his unconventional roles in films like Konkona Sen Sharma's A Death In The Gunj and Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha, is expected to play a very important role in the film. More details about the film have not been revealed yet, although it has been reported that Sujoy Ghosh's assistant Shome Makhija will be making his directorial debut with the film which will be bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The yet-to-be-titled thriller movie is reportedly an out-and-out female hero story and will feature Raanjhanaa actor Sonam Kapoor in the lead along with Vikrant Massey. The story of the original South Korean thriller film Blind revolved around a visually impaired cop who helps solve a series of mysterious murders. This project will not be the first remake of an international film for director Sujoy Ghosh. His previous super successful thriller film Badla, which featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu was also a remake of a Spanish thriller titled Contratiempo.

What's next for the actors?

The Tamil remake of the original Korean thriller is set to feature actor Nayanthara and is reportedly titled Netrikann. Meanwhile, Aisha actor Sonam Kapoor has been prepping for her role in the Hindi remake after the debacle of her last film The Zoya Factor. The actor featured in the unconventional film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earlier this year which was widely acclaimed for the representation of the stigma for homosexuality in our society but failed to do well at the box office.

Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, has garnered a lot of praise for his roles in movies as well as web series.

The actor featured in Amazon Video's mob thriller Mirzapur along with actors Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar among others. Vikrant will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Chhapaak alongside actor Deepika Padukone. He is also currently filming for the Puneet Khanna's directorial Ginni Weds Sunny with Uri actor Yami Gautam.

