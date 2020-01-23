Sonam Kapoor's Matte Black Saree Is Something You Want To Steal Right Away, See Picture

Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram is a paradise for fashion fanatics. Her social media is all about her sheer passion for fashion and experimenting with the never-ending couture.

Sonam has left no stone unturned in trying a new look. Whatever the actor tries something new, it becomes a trend in no time.

Currently, she is having the time of her life with husband Anand Ahuja and meanwhile, she is also her sister Rhea Kapoor’s model for her every new outfit. On Thursday, Rhea took to her social media to share a piece of her work and it has already made heads turn.

Sonam Kapoor stuns in a black matte saree tuxedo

Sonam Kapoor’s photos from her recent shoot in a white royal attire stormed the internet. Fans specifically commented on Sonam's accessories and neckpiece. On January 23, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of the former in a matte black saree tuxedo. Sonam is seen donning a rich black suit that also looks like a saree. Not to miss the long English blazer that adds more glamour to her overall attire. Once again Kapoor's extraordinaire neckpiece has caught eyeballs. Check out Sonam's pictures shared by Rhea Kapoor:

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor, Vikrant Massey To Headline Hindi Remake Of South Korean Cop Thriller 'Blind'

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Next To Be A Remake Of A Korean Film; Will She Play A Blind Girl?

Also Read | From Sonam Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha, actors pull off the statement jacket with saree look

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the actor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name. Sonam Kapoor has reportedly taken up a new project which is a remake of the Korean film, Blind, which was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The crime thriller that revolves around a missing person's case has already been done by the Tamil cinema which stars Nayanthara. As of now, there are reports saying that the yet-to-be-titled film will star Sonam Kapoor and Chhapaak fame Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor React On The Video Of Bill Gates Explaining 'Internet' In 1995

(Image courtesy: Rhea Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.