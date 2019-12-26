Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 'Rebirth Of Nation's Conscience' On Christmas, Shares Pictures

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor also celebrated Christmas with her family, with a series of pictures being shared on social media. In her post, the Kapoor and Ahuja families can be seen dining, sharing a laugh and altogether just having a gala time, and amid all this, there is also a big claim regarding the political ongoings in the country.

Sonam Kapoor captions it as, "Merry Christmas! All my love and all my wishes! Let’s celebrate each other, let’s celebrate all faiths and let’s celebrate compassion, kindness, and humanity but most of all let’s celebrate the rebirth of the conscience of a nation".

While she hasn't been explicit over the precise nature of the 'rebirth of the nation's conscience' she alludes to, Sonam Kapoor has been retweeting copiously regarding the anti-CAA protests that have taken place in various parts of the country.

READ | Farhan Akhtar's reaction on CAA at Mumbai protest is now a meme; Smriti Irani reacts

Sonam Kapoor's Christmas celebrations

Sonam Kapoor was clast papped at Isha Ambani's auction where she was seen painting a pretty picture as she donned a chic black dress. She attended the event with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film, The Zoya Factor alongside South Indian actor Dulqueer Salmaan. Although adapted from a book, the film failed to strike a chord with the audience and tanked at the box office. It also recorded the lowest numbers, as compared to all the other films that weekend.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Wishes Father Anil Kapoor 'Happy 21'; Pics Inside

Before this, she was seen in a revolutionary film titled Ek Ladki Koh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which centered around a rather hard-hitting and necessary topic. In the film, she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor and not only did the film do amazingly well at the ticketing counters, but Sonam also received rave reviews from critics and audiences for her performance n the film.

READ: From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

READ: Rani Mukerji To Sonam Kapoor: Celebrities That Slay In An All-red Ensemble

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.