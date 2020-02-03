Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Sonam Kapoor Clarifies After Netizen Points Out Anil Kapoor's Picture With Dawood Ibrahim

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor clarified after a netizen pinpointed a picture of Anil Kapoor with Dawood Ibrahim. She stated that it was taken during a cricket match at that time

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam

Sonam Kapoor has been very vocal on the internet lately, taking on the trolls and answering back to critics alike. In a similar incident, Kapoor on Monday responded to a netizen who pointed out a picture of Anil Kapoor with terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and asked her to explain the relationship between the two. 

The cybersurfer sarcastically taunted the actress and asked whether the relationship between her father Anil Kapoor and Dawood Ibrahim was of 'Karma' or 'Dharma'. 

READ: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Prove Royal Blue Is Happy Colour, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor clarifies 

However, Sonam in a reply went on to admit that her father’s relationship with Dawood Ibrahim was neither of Karma (deeds) nor of dharma (religion) but of cricket. Revealing that Anil Kapoor went for a cricket match to Sharjah with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor in the 1990s, she said, "He went to a Indian cricket match with krishna Kapoor (who is also there) and was Phtographed with no knowledge of who was there”.

She further asked the user to stop pinpointing fingers as there are three pointing right back at him. Read the exchange below - 

READ:  Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A Diva In These Black Outfits, See Pics

However, this is not the first time Bollywood has been linked with terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Earlier in January, images accessed by Republic TV showed renowned Bollywood celebrities like Dilip Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan standing next to underworld don Karim Lala. 

READ | After Indira & Rajiv's Karim Lala pictures, old photos show how underworld ruled Bollywood

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'