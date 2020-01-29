Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A Diva In These Black Outfits, See Pics

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor needs no introduction. Her stunning red carpet looks have made headlines globally. Sonam Kapoor is considered as an international fashion icon. Her fashion choices are never boring or risk-averse. Sonam Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style and is a true trendsetter in India.

However, we can't fail to notice the obsession Sonam Kapoor has for the colour black, and we are not complaining. Sonam Kapoor dazzles in black coloured outfits. In most of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram pictures, she can be seen sporting black coloured apparels. Take a look-

Sonam Kapoor in Black Outfits

Sonam Kapoor looks a diva in Black

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp in the oh-so-famous Paris Fashion Week. On the third day, she wore this stunning outfit by Jean-Paul Gautier. Sonam is seen donning a rich black suit that also looks like a saree. She accessorised her look with Amrapali jewels. But what really caught our eye is her pastel English blazer.

Sonam Kapoor stuns in an embroidered princess dress with meticulous details

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor also indulges in quite a few social activities. Sonam Kapoor did this photoshoot to support gyaanproject. The project is an initiative to fund female education and build schools. Sonam Kapoor looked like a dream in this beautiful dress by Ashi-studio, while her darling sister Rhea Kapoor styled the beauty.

Sonam Kapoor slays in a Polka-Dots Pantsuit

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her photos in pantsuits. The Delhi 6 actor seems to be in love with such outfits. In this Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post, she can be seen wearing a really sharp yet chic black pantsuit with polka dots. Sonam's subtle makeup and sleek low pony hairstyle impressed us thoroughly.

Sonam slays in this Simone Rocha designer dress

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

The Zoya Factor actor has a thing for black outfits and it is quite evident from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram photos. The talented actor opted for Simone Rocha designer dress during an event. Her matching footwear and stylish attire are making her look wondrous in this photo.

Sonam looks like a classic beauty

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

