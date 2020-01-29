The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A Diva In These Black Outfits, See Pics

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is known for her unconventional looks. Sonam's social media is flooded with pictures in black outfits. Take a look at our top picks. Read more

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor needs no introduction. Her stunning red carpet looks have made headlines globally. Sonam Kapoor is considered as an international fashion icon. Her fashion choices are never boring or risk-averse. Sonam Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style and is a true trendsetter in India. 

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Best Outfits From The Paris Fashion Week You Must See!

However, we can't fail to notice the obsession Sonam Kapoor has for the colour black, and we are not complaining. Sonam Kapoor dazzles in black coloured outfits. In most of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram pictures, she can be seen sporting black coloured apparels. Take a look-

Sonam Kapoor in Black Outfits

Sonam Kapoor looks a diva in Black

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp in the oh-so-famous Paris Fashion Week. On the third day, she wore this stunning outfit by Jean-Paul Gautier. Sonam is seen donning a rich black suit that also looks like a saree. She accessorised her look with Amrapali jewels. But what really caught our eye is her pastel English blazer.

Sonam Kapoor stuns in an embroidered princess dress with meticulous details 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor also indulges in quite a few social activities. Sonam Kapoor did this photoshoot to support gyaanproject. The project is an initiative to fund female education and build schools. Sonam Kapoor looked like a dream in this beautiful dress by Ashi-studio, while her darling sister Rhea Kapoor styled the beauty.

Also Read: From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

Sonam Kapoor slays in a Polka-Dots Pantsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her photos in pantsuits. The Delhi 6 actor seems to be in love with such outfits. In this Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post, she can be seen wearing a really sharp yet chic black pantsuit with polka dots. Sonam's subtle makeup and sleek low pony hairstyle impressed us thoroughly. 

Also Read: After Sonam Kapoor, Esha Gupta Slams An Airline, Calls Them 'disgusting'

Sonam slays in this Simone Rocha designer dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram 

The Zoya Factor actor has a thing for black outfits and it is quite evident from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram photos. The talented actor opted for Simone Rocha designer dress during an event. Her matching footwear and stylish attire are making her look wondrous in this photo. 

Also Read: Anand Ahuja Follows Sonam Kapoor, Hits Out A Strong Post Against Popular Taxi Service

Sonam looks like a classic beauty 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Image Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAQ: 'NEVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED' ANYTHING LIKE KOBE'S DEATH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
YOGI: I AM NOT ANTI-MUSLIM
IMAM TO BE SENT TO TRANSIT REMAND
CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR OLYMPICS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA