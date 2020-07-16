Sonam Kapoor Points Out How Savitribai Phule Introduced Intersectional Feminism In 1800s

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share how fascinated she is by the life of Indian social reformer Savitribai Phule. The actor indicated that she has been reading up on the great personality and also encouraged her followers to share more information that is available on her. Savitribai Phule and husband Jyotiba Phule brought in considerable changes in the lives of women in the late 1800s, by promoting various feminist movements.

Sonam fascinated by Savitribai Phule?

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a post about social reformer Savitribai Phule, who is also known as the mother of Indian feminism. The actor shared a seven-page post, which spoke about the major contributions of Savitribai Phule in uplifting women and eliminating caste disparities which were more eminent around her time. Sonam Kapoor also put up a little note next to the post, highlighting the respect that she has for the great personality. Sonam Kapoor pointed out that Savitribai Phule had a tough yet colourful life. She broke the shackles of society and introduced the people to the concept of intersectional feminism back in the 1800s. Sonam Kapoor also wrote about the respect she has for Savitribai Phule while also mentioning how full her life has been. In another note, Sonam Kapoor also encouraged her viewers to share a few credible links as she would love to read up more about her. Have a look at the snip from Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram on Savitribai Phule here.

Read Sonam Kapoor Was Never Interested In Acting But Took It Up Due To THIS Reason

Also read Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Talks About 'real Satisfaction' Of Removing Mask; Shares Funny Post

Savitribai Phule, the mother of Indian feminism, was an Indian educationalist who was also the first-ever female teacher of the country. She immensely contributed to building schools for women at a time when education was a privilege and young girls were not entitled to it. She also received help and support from her husband Jyotiba Phule and childhood friend Fatima Begum Sheikh. She also opened a clinic to treat people who had been affected by the bubonic plague pandemic of 1897. Savitribai Phule and her husband opened around 18 schools across the country, which helped children of all castes to learn and educate themselves. Savitribai Phule understood the importance of education and hence encouraged every man and woman to liberate through it.

Read Sonam Kapoor Heads To London Amid COVID-19, Reads Book On 'Hanuman Chalisa' During Journey

Also read Sonam Kapoor Says 'Happy Reading' As She Shares 'Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads' With Fans

Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.