Sonam Kapoor heads to London amid COVID-19, reads book on 'Hanuman Chalisa' during journey

Sonam K Ahuja has been shuffling between the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and London since her marriage to Anand Ahuja. And that fact has not changed even during COVID-19. The actor had returned from London just before the pandemic sparked a scare and had quarantined in Delhi for two months before returning to Mumbai. She had now travelled back to the United Kingdom.

The actor recently shared on her Instagram stories moments from her flight journey. Her journey included clicking a selfie with a mask. Another highlight was that she had her ‘in-flight reading’ sorted as she read the book My Hanuman Chalisa, written by Devdutt Patanaik.

Here's the posts

The Khoobsurat star seemed to be enjoying more books of the author as her recent reading list had also featured a book by him, My Gita.

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja also seemed to have accompanied her, as he was partly visible in her video.

She also got excited when she reached London and posted snaps from the flight, writing 'London, I'm back’ and calling it ‘so beautiful.’

The point to note is that the international passenger flights have not resumed officially and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended operations till July 15.

Meanwhile,on the professional front, Sonam has signed Sujoy Ghosh’s production based on the Korean film Blind. However, there has been no update on it amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restrictions on shooting.

