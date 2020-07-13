Sonam Kapoor Says 'Happy Reading' As She Shares 'Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads' With Fans

Sonam Kapoor gave fans an insight into how her family is keeping safe from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic on social media. The Neerja actor shared a streak of pictures on Instagram and revealed that she and her family have found 'refuge' in books during the lockdown. Sonam also revealed the names of all the books that have been keeping the 'Kapoor-Ahuja family' occupied amid the on-going crisis.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Poses That Fans Can Recreate For Their Next Photo Session

Checkout Sonam's 'Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads'

On July 12, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share her family's quarantine reads with fans by sharing pictures of them posing with their respective reads. In the pictures shared by her, the 35-year-old actor is seen posing with Terry O'Brien's 50 Greatest Short Stories while dad Anil Kapoor is seen posing with Rakesh Maria's Let Me Say It Now.

On the other hand, she also revealed that while husband Anand Ahuja is busy reading Devdutt Pattanaik's My Gita, sister Rhea Kapoor has taken up April Bloomfield's A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden.

Furthermore, she also shared a glimpse of her mother-in-law posing with Rhonda Byrne's The Secret and a picture of the books her father-in-law is 'juggling' between which include Ikigai, Little Book of Hygge and The Art of Simple Living. Sharing the post, she wrote:

"It's been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we'll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I'll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well



I'm reading 50 Greatest Short Stories. Compiled By Terry O'Brien

Dad is nose deep into Rakesh Maria's Let Me Say It Now.

Anand is currently very interested in Devdutt Pattanaik's My Gita.

Rhea has just begun A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden by April Bloomfield.

Anand's mom is reading The Secret by Rhonda Byrne.

My mom is giving The Forest Of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni a read.

Anand's dad is juggling a bunch of books including Ikigai, Little Book of Hygge and The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno.



Happy Reading!"

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive: Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Pray For Well Being

Check out her IG post below:

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Extends Gratitude To Fatma Begum; Shares Personal Experience

Sonam and Anand flew from London to India before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, and were quarantining at Anand's Delhi house for two weeks. After a three-month-long stay in Delhi, Sonam finally flew back to Mumbai to spend some quality time with her family ahead of her birthday after domestic flights were made open for everyone by the government.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is 'happy' As Scottish School Adds History Of LGBTQ+ In Its Curriculum

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.