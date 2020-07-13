Sonam Kapoor Was Never Interested In Acting But Took It Up Due To THIS Reason

Sonam Kapoor over the years has become quite a popular actor and she is known for taking up interesting subjects in her films. The actor is known for her amazing style sense as well which has made her quite popular among fans. Fans often praise Sonam Kapoor for her amazing style sense and even compliment her acting abilities. However, Sonam Kapoor did not want to become an actor and had other plans entirely, according to a report by Times of India.

Also Read | Anil And Sunita Kapoor Or Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja: Which Pair Is More Stylish?

Sonam Kapoor was never interested in acting, did you know?

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Or Malaika Arora: Who Wore The Crinkled Zari Lehenga Better?

As per the news portal, Sonam Kapoor did not want to be an actor and was not keenly interested in the profession. Sonam never thought of becoming an actor and only worked as an assistant director at the time. The actor worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2005 hit film Black. This is when Sanjay Leela Bhansali spotted the talent in her. It was then that Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to pursue Sonam Kapoor to take up acting as a profession. However, Sonam was not ready for it and declined the offer many times, according to the news portal.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive: Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Pray For Well Being

However, after constant persuasion over a period of time, Sonam Kapoor finally agreed to be a part of Saawariya. According to a news portal, it took over 1 year for Sanjay Leela Bhansali to convince Sonam Kapoor to get into acting and make it a profession. Thus Sonam Kapoor finally agreed and worked in his film opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Saawariya, which released in 2007. Though her debut film failed to make an impact at the box office, her acting was noticed and praised by many. Since then Sonam has acted in several memorable movies and has cemented her place in Bollywood. Despite quite a few lows in her career, the actor has managed to be a part of many memorable and successful films. From Neerja to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Pad Man, the actor has been loved by audiences and praised by critics for her choice of movies and portrayal of roles, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Extends Gratitude To Fatma Begum; Shares Personal Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.