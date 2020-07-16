Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Reaches London, Goes Down Memory Lane With Her Old Books

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja landed in London a while ago and the actor rummaged through her old bookshelf. She found some really praiseworthy book and thus decided to share some recommendations with her followers on Instagram. The actor started a series on Instagram where she has been recommending books to her fans through various posts. She often writes what got her to read a particular book and how it changed her perspective or added something to her life. Similarly, when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reached London, she shared some books from famous authors which she called “gems”.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recommends some praiseworthy books to followers

The actor took to Instagram to share the cover page of each book. These books were mostly based on film and theatre and thus those interested in the genre found the recommendations quite amazing. In the caption, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote that she found some gems while checking her old bookshelf which she had been missing ever since the lockdown had been imposed in the country. The actor then recalled the time when she used to read those books a lot during the initial days of her career. The books she suggested were Brecht on Theatre, Michael Caine’s Acting in Film, An Actor prepares, Mother of Courage and her Children, Theatre of Bertolt Brecht, and finally, Our Films Their films by Satyajit Ray. She added that some books she has read just about a year ago. She reminisced how beautiful the books were and how they provided her with great knowledge and insight.

She added that the books also taught her a lot about expression, vulnerability, and realism when it comes to acting. She added that the knowledge she received from the books and the books itself were irreplaceable. She added that she would never trade the books for the world. Closing in on the caption, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recalled Satyajit Ray and mentioned that she was awestruck with the genius of the man. Thus as a tribute to Satyajit Ray, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja added a small quote by the famous director in which he spoke about the relationship between sound and film.

