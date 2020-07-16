'Bizarre': Sonam Kapoor On CBSE's Decision To Delete Important Chapters From Curriculum

The education of students has been hampered the most owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with physical classes shifting to online lectures. Similarly, to reduce stress on the students the Central Board of Secondary Education had cancelled out topics like nationalism, citizenship, federalism, secularism from Class 11 political science from the academic year of 2020-2021 to reduce the strain of syllabus on the students. However, this move was not welcomed by many netizens. It was not only condemned by many social media users but celebrities as well reacted to it. Of recent, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her social media account to call out on the ‘bizarre’ move. She resorted to her Instagram to express her concerns with the exemption of the chapters from textbooks.

Even though the CBSE syllabus change came as a ‘relief’ move for students but netizens called these chapters to be ‘essential for students’ in the course of learning. Similarly, Sonam Kapoor called out the chapters to be explainers for politics for students. She was of the opinion that students understand politics and civic affairs through the topic and it forms the foundation for a student, who will be a future voter and a part of political decisions. Sonam believes that the topics are of utmost importance and young minds must know such concepts in detail. She believes that students need to learn to make opinions on topics.

Sonam shared an in-picture caption which read,

“This is bizarre. Some of the most important topics are being left out. How are young minds supposed to form political opinions?”

Here is what she shared on her social media account-

Snippet Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor is one of the few celebrities who are vocal and opinionated on several social issues. This was not the first instance where the actress spoke up, she even posted about civil rights against harassment even while being at home during the pandemic. Apart from that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja travelled to London with her husband and owner of Bhane, Anand Ahuja. She was very appreciating of the airline she travelled in for taking necessary precautions during the pandemic. She shared pictures and videos of her travel diaries. Over the past few weeks, Sonam Kapoor has been throwing back to ‘normal’ days and sharing pictures from the past shoot.

