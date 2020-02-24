Sonam Kapoor Reveals She Let Go Off An 'interesting Film' After 'Neerja', Here's Why

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, has always been vocal about issues of pay disparity in the entertainment industry. So, when an online portal asked the actor about pay disparity pertinent in the industry, she shared an instance from the past. Sonam Kapoor revealed that she let go off a movie because the producers were unwilling to pay her wisely. Here is all you need to know.

Sonam Kapoor opens up on why she rejects movies

The interview published on an online portal had Sonam Kapoor discussing pay disparity and reason for rejecting movies. The actor revealed that post-Neerja (2016), she was offered an interesting movie, which she had to let go off due to payment. Sge revealed that the makers of the film were not ready to pay her the amount she deserved, so she had to opt-out of the film.

Although, the Aisha actor did not reveal further details. She said the producers had incurred a loss from their previous movie, which resulted in her payment cut. In the interview, Sonam Kapoor revealed instances of how she has rejected movies in the past due to the same reason.

Reports have it that Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Anuja Chauhan's novel, Battle of Bittora's screen adaptation. However, there has been no official confirmation for the same. But reports claim that the movie is in the pre-production stage. The forthcoming movie starring Sonam Kapoor is reported to be produced by Anil Kapoor under his banner Anil Kapoor Films Company. However, none of the reports is confirmed by the makers or the actors.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

