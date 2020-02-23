Sonam Kapoor Calls Taapsee Pannu A 'çlutter Breaker'; 'Thappad' Actor Responds

The Indian film industry in the recent past, has seen female actors being vocal on their rights, may it be the wage disparity or sexism. Actors like Tapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor have time and again brought forth strong messages through their choice of films.

The duo bonded over this common belief of theirs on Twitter recently. It started with Sonam, without sharing any particular incident or quote, tweeting that she liked Taapsee for being a ‘clutter breaker.’

The Pink star felt grateful for the praise, thanking her, calling her ‘sweet’ and sending her a hug. Taapsee then responded with an important message on how it was important to break the clutter that they have been stuck in for years now. Sonam also agreed to the statement as replied with a hug emoji.

Here are the posts:

I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

Thank you so much Sonam ! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years. ❤️🤗 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 23, 2020

True that . 🤗 https://t.co/flOGR70NY1 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

Not just in their personal capacity, the two actors have shattered numerous stereotypes, taboos and more in their films. Sonam displayed the heroic sacrifice of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in Neerja, played a role in breaking the stigma around menstruation in Pad Man and against homosexuality in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Taapsee, on the other hand, highlighted the fight against crimes against women in Pink, hit back at communalism in Mulk, shattered patriarchy by playing a scientist in Mission Mangal and sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh. The actor now throws light on domestic violence in her upcoming Thappad.

