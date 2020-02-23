The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Calls Taapsee Pannu A 'çlutter Breaker'; 'Thappad' Actor Responds

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor expressed admiration for Taapsee Pannu, calling her a 'clutter breaker.' The duo shared how it was important to break the clutter over the years

Sonam Kapoor expresses admiration for Taapsee Pannu as duo conveys important message

The Indian film industry in the recent past, has seen female actors being vocal on their rights, may it be the wage disparity or sexism. Actors like Tapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor have time and again brought forth strong messages through their choice of films. 

READ: Mr India Row: Fans Ask Sonam Kapoor If She Had A Word With Boney Kapoor, Actress Clarifies

The duo bonded over this common belief of theirs on Twitter recently. It started with Sonam, without sharing any particular incident or quote, tweeting that she liked Taapsee for being a ‘clutter breaker.’ 

The Pink star felt grateful for the praise, thanking her, calling her ‘sweet’ and sending her a hug. Taapsee then responded with an important message on how it was important to break the clutter that they have been stuck in for years now. Sonam also agreed to the statement as replied with a hug emoji. 

READ: Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor: Celebs Who Rocked Deep V Neckline

Here are the posts:

Not just in their personal capacity, the two actors have shattered numerous stereotypes, taboos and more in their films. Sonam displayed the heroic sacrifice of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in Neerja, played a role in breaking the stigma around menstruation in Pad Man and against homosexuality in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

READ: Taapsee Pannu's Off-duty Looks Are A Lesson In Chic Street Style; See Pics 

Taapsee, on the other hand, highlighted the fight against crimes against women in Pink, hit back at communalism in Mulk, shattered patriarchy by playing a scientist in Mission Mangal and sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh. The actor now throws light on domestic violence in her upcoming Thappad

READ: Taapsee Pannu's Adorable Pictures In Different Moods You Must Check Out

 

 

