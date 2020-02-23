Sonam Kapoor & Other Celeb-inspired Looks To Style Kurta With Statement Necklace; See Pics

Accessories are one of the significant elements of an attire. They can help to tone up any outfit and also help in balancing the attire right. There are many Bollywood divas who are known to accessorise their attire right. Here are a few celebrity-inspired looks to style a solid kurta with a statement necklace.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor opted for a plain white kurta for an event. Her kurta was complemented with a waist belt that accentuated her waist. The actor glammed up her look with a golden statement necklace. The rest of her look was balanced with minimal makeup and a low tied bun.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan opted for a dark blue straight buttoned-down kurta for an event. Her kurta was complemented with a deep neckline and a waist belt. The Kahaani actor glammed up her look with smokey eyes and nude lip colour. She balanced her look with a silver oxidised neckpiece that made her look even more stunning.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor can inspire you to balance your look with accessories, see pics

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin wore a green floral printed churidar and kurta for an event. The actor went for golden choker style necklace and earrings. She completed her look with nude stilettos.

Also Read| Mouni Roy’s dreamy pictures will make you want to go on a Maldives vacation

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a yellow floral printed kurta layered with green embroidery for a photoshoot. The actor paired it with a long green shrug and brown juttis. She completed her look with layered neckpiece and earrings.

Also Read| Mouni Roy captions post with philosophical question, fans call her 'beauty with brains'

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy wore a neon pink layered ruffled kurta for an event. The actor paired her dress with a diamond-studded neckpiece and earrings. She completed her look with smokey eyes and pink lip colour.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor knows how to style golden accessories in the right way

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram, Mouni Roy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.